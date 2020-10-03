Overnight gun violence in Philadelphia leaves 5 wounded

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after two people were reportedly shot while sitting inside a car early Saturday morning in Fairhill.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 6 a.m. when two men were sitting inside a car on the 2800 block of North 2nd Street.

One man reportedly sustained multiple gunshot wounds, while the other victim was struck once in the left leg. Both victims were taken to Temple Hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been reported.

Also in North Philadelphia, police say an 18-year-old man was shot in the arm while walking to the store early Saturday morning.

The victim told police he bumped into a man while walking on the 4200 block of North Carlisle Street around 1:30 a.m. Police say this lead to an altercation and a fight during which the teen was shot twice. The victim is stable at Temple Hospital.

Meanwhile, in Kensington, police say an 18-year-old is in critical condition after he was shot on the 2000 block of Letterly Street around midnight. Police say the teenager was shot in the head and chest. No arrests have been announced.

Authorities in East Mount Airy are investigating after a 36-year-old woman told police she was shot three times in the leg by an unknown gunman on the 6900 block of Chew Avenue. She is reportedly expected to recover.

