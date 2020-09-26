Overnight gunfire injures 4 teens in Frankford, police say

article

Police say four teens, including two 17-year-old girls, were injured in a shooting in Frankford late Friday night.

According to police, a hail of gunfire erupted on the 1300 Sanger Street just after 10 p.m.

Police say 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg and another 17-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to the elbow. An 18-year-old man was reportedly shot in the right leg and another man, age 19, was hit in the arm.

Police say all four victims were taken to area hospitals and are expected to recover.

Authorities have not announced any arrests at this point. No word on what sparked the gun violence.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!