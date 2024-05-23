Expand / Collapse search

Owners of New Jersey gym that defied COVID shutdown say they're cleared of summons

By FOX 29 News Staff
Published  May 23, 2024 8:33am EDT
Gloucester County
Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey (Photo from FOX 29 Philadelphia)

BELLMAWR, N.J. - The owners of a New Jersey gym who defied COVID lockdown orders by staying open say the have been cleared of all summons. 

Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti, co-owners of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, were issued over 80 summons by the borough dating back to 2020.

Charges ranged from Violating a Governor's Orders to Creating a Public Nuisance, and Disturbing the Peace. 

Smith and Trumbetti were previously ordered to pay nearly $124k in fines levied by the state for separate violations. 

The owners say the fines are still being fought.