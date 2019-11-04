Owners vow to rebuild fire-ravaged century-old Poconos resort

article

The owners of a century-old Poconos resort are vowing to rebuild following a fire that devastated the structure last week.

Strong winds fueled the blaze early Friday at the 117-year-old Pocono Manor Resort, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Joseph Jerome, president of resort owner JEMB Realty, told reporters Sunday that the owners are "committed to rebuilding the Pocono Manor to the glory that it once was."

The Monroe County resort, known locally as "the grand lady of the mountains," was built by Quakers in 1902. (Pocono Manor Resort and Spa)

Jerome said he is heartbroken by the fire, which remains under investigation.

The Monroe County resort, known locally as "the grand lady of the mountains," was built by Quakers in 1902 and designated a historic site in 1977. The inn had been set to close later this month for a two-year renovation.