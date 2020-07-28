Pa. drug-related overdose deaths drops slightly in 2019, report shows

article

Pennsylvania reports a slight decrease in the number of drug-related overdose deaths in 2019, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday.

Preliminary data showed an approximate 1.7 percent drop in the number of drug-related overdose deaths in Pennsylvania from 2018 through 2019. The data was presented to the state by the coroner of Pennsylvania.

The preliminary data shows there were 4,348 deaths in Pennsylvania in 2019. There are 62 outstanding 2019 death records where information regarding the death is not yet complete. When those records are submitted, a more complete report will be issued.

The preliminary report also shows more than 80 percent of the drug-related overdose deaths were opioid-related.

“We know that the opioid crisis is one that has affected everyone across demographics; it doesn’t matter their location, socioeconomic class, gender, race or ethnicity,” said Ray Barishansky, Deputy Secretary of Health Preparedness and Community Protection and Incident Commander for the Opioid Crisis.

More information regarding the opioid crisis can be found on the Pennsylvania Depatment of Health’s website, here.

