Pa. extends tax filing deadline to July 15, 2020

Officials in Pennsylvania announce the state is extending its tax filing deadline to July 15, 2020.

Due to the serious nature of the coronavirus and the restrictions placed on residents because of the virus, taxpayers are given an additional 90 days to file their 2019 state returns.

The Internal Revenue Service also extended the national filing deadline to July 15, 2020.

It was announced the Department of Revenue will waive interest and penalties on 2019 personal income tax payments to the new filing deadline of July 15, 2020. This will apply to both final 2019 tax returns and payments and estimated payments for the first and second quarters of 2020.

Although the deadline is extended, people filing personal income taxes are encouraged to get them in electronically as soon as possible. Filing electronically will help the Dept. of Revenue to issue state income tax returns.

More information can be found at Pennsylvania Department of Revenue online.

