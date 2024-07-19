Senator Bob Casey continues support for president amid calls for Biden to withdraw from race

Critical days are ahead for President Joe Biden, as calls continue to grow within the Democratic Party for him to withdraw from the 2024 Presidential race.

Pennsylvania’s senior United States Senator Bob Casey is holding firm in his support of President Joe Biden while suggesting voters’ concerns deserve consideration.

Seeking a 4th term in the U.S. Senate, Bob Casey was careful to shake every hand among the small group of veterans gathered in the Southwest Philly American Legion Post Friday morning. While he spoke of his support of veterans and the V.A., he was pressed on Joe Biden’s future, and the worries he’s heard from voters.

Casey said, "They have concerns about that, and I think we should take the concerns into consideration.

FOX 29’s Jeff Cole asked, "You must take it seriously as well?" Casey said he does.

Cole asked, "So, you’re worried he can’t serve?"

Casey responded, "I didn’t say that. I’ve supported him like no one else."

Casey’s support of Biden is unlike a growing number of Democrats who are urging the 81-year-old to step away. Casey’s Republican opponent, former hedge fund CEO and Army Ranger Dave McCormick, is hammering Casey for sticking with Biden accusing him of failing the country.

McCormick, trailing Casey in polling, and in a front row when an assassin tried to kill Donald Trump, mocked Pa.’s senior senator during the GOP convention.

Dave McCormick told the convention, "You probably don’t know him, he’s done nothing for 18 years. Bob Casey has been warming a chair and drawing a paycheck."

The veterans gathered to see Casey spoke of suicide among those who’ve served and seem solidly in the Senator’s corner. Asked why he was rejecting a West Point graduate who was deployed, veteran Rodney Little said, "We’re talking about some of the good things he’s [Casey] been doing in terms of dealing with our veterans."

Casey argues voters make decisions on the individual candidate in big races like his. And so far, seems unconcerned the struggling Biden campaign, will drag him down. Casey said, "I’m going to make sure I defeat my opponent.

Cole asked, "how do you know you’ll defeat your opponent if Biden gets blown out in Pa.?"

Casey responded, "I’m going to win my race."