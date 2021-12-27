Pa. Lottery ticket worth $130K sold in Lehigh County

article

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt ticket has won $130,000.

The winning ticket was sold for the Thursday, Dec. 23 drawing and matched all five balls drawn. Those numbers were 09-14-15-23-26.

The ticket was sold at the Binny Mart on the 4400 block of Mauch Chunk Road in Coplay.

The store itself wins a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

