Pa. Lottery ticket worth $130K sold in Lehigh County
COPLAY, Pa. - A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt ticket has won $130,000.
The winning ticket was sold for the Thursday, Dec. 23 drawing and matched all five balls drawn. Those numbers were 09-14-15-23-26.
The ticket was sold at the Binny Mart on the 4400 block of Mauch Chunk Road in Coplay.
The store itself wins a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.
