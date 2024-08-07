PA, NJ first responders deployed to North Carolina to assist with Tropical Storm Debby relief

As Tropical Storm Debby makes another landfall, first responders from Pennsylvania and New Jersey are on their way to the flood-ravaged Southeast.

Days of rain forced the deluged-hardened residents of a South Carolina community to began the task of assessing damage left behind by the storm that was spinning over the Atlantic Ocean and spawning thunderstorms and flooding.

The storm is threatening to drop another 8 inches of rain from Georgia to the Carolinas.

"A slow moving tropical storm can sometimes be even more deadly than a quick moving hurricane" said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

President Biden approved an emergency declaration to free up federal aid for response efforts.

Meanwhile, help is coming from Pennsylvania and New Jersey. A group of 45 members from Task Force 1 New Jersey departed Manasquan, NJ Wednesday and their next stop is Raleigh, North Carolina.

The team is equipped with 16 trucks, 4 rescue boats, 2 canines.

A similar team from Pennsylvania also left Wednesday for North Carolina.

The swift water rescue teams will await their orders and join hundreds of National Guardsmen who remain on standby in the flood zone.

"Areas that normally do not flood may be covered in water may be covered in water and I urge you to follow the guidance of your local public safety agencies" said William Ray, Director of Emergency Management for North Carolina:



Residents are being told to be ready at a moment's notice to evacuate as Debby has already overwhelmed drainage systems and flooded homes.

Related article

As the moving storm turns north, some fear the same scenes will be repeated locally on Friday.

Both Task Force 1 teams from Pennsylvania and New Jersey are part of the National Urban Search and Rescue Response system. Many of those members are also from the Philadelphia Fire Department.