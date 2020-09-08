Pa officials assure voters robocalls are spreading disinformation to suppress vote

article

Pennsylvania state officials seek to assure residents vote-by-mail is safe and personal information regarding voters won’t be shared.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and Attorney General Josh Shapiro stated Tuesday law enforcement has been receiving calls of concern and complaints about robocalls and false information the callers are receiving.

The robocalls placed falsely state personal information about mail-in voters will be shared with law enforcement who will then arrest people on outstanding warrants. The calls also falsely say credit card companies will receive information about voters in order to collect outstanding debts.

“Pennsylvanians must be vigilant against such lies, which are nothing less than an attempt to suppress their vote, and should only rely on verified official sources of election information such as votespa.com,” Secretary Boockvar said.

Attorney General Shapiro and Secretary Boockvar went on to say law enforcement is investigating the robocalls and violations of the law will be prosecuted.

“These false and targeted robocalls are another desperate tactic to scare eligible Americans from participating in the election,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “Don’t listen to their lies - vote. We will protect every eligible ballot. All Pennsylvanians can be confident that voting by mail is safe, secure, and legal.”

All Pennsylvanians should always check the validity and reliability of any information before they see it as true information or before they share the information. The public should always report any suspected election scam or disinformation campaign to law enforcement or to the Department of State at 877-VOTESPA. Accurate information regarding any election can be found at the Pennsylvania Department of State voter information website, here.

