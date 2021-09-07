Pa. State Police seek information in cab driver's death 29 years ago

article

Pennsylvania State Police Troop are continuing their investigation on the cold case homicide of a cab driver.

Dominic Matorana was a cab driver who made frequent trips to Reading City. Matorana's cab was found burned near Skyline Drive on March 24, 1992.

The next day Matorana's body was discovered near Kernsville Dam. At the time, Matorana had worked for Metro Taxi.

Any persons with information is asked to contact PSP Reading at 610-378-4011 or PSP Hamburg 610-562-6885 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

