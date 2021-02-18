State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta announces run for US Senate in 2022

article

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, announced Thursday night he is running for U.S. Senate in 2022.

Kenyatta took to Twitter to announce his candidacy and said he will advocate for working families.

"Are we ready to bring a new day to Pennsylvania? A new day that demands we acknowledge how out of reach the American promise has been for too many of us. A new day where we confront challenges in health care, climate, poverty, and gun violence," he said.

Kenyatta is running for Pat Toomey's seat. He currently represents Pennsylvania's 181st District and is the first openly LGBTQ+ person of color and one of the youngest members elected to the Pa. General Assembly.

Earlier this month, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor John Fetterman, announced he will run for U.S. Senate, making the announcement Monday after kicking off an exploratory fundraising campaign last month that raised over $1 million.

