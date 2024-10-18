Pa voter registration deadline looms as officials warn public of disinformation tactics

As election day nears, Philadelphia election officials are reminding residents the deadline is nearing for registering to vote in the November election.

On the south side of Philadelphia City Hall, a ballot drop box stands ready for those who can’t or won’t make it to the polls on November 5th. Kelly Moran of South Philly arrived Friday, happy to perform her civic duty. She said, "I’ve been voting by mail since the pandemic. It’s been super easy and has increased my compliance. I’ve voted in every election since. I’m busy, I have a family, a job. Doing the mail-in ballot is just really easy."

The Philadelphia City Commissioners, which oversee elections, believe mail-in ballots will be about 30 percent of the total vote on election day, a 20 percent drop from 2020. But even with fewer mail-ins, City Commissioner Lisa Deeley said a state law which bars election workers from processing the ballots until 7 on the morning of Election Day, will slow the count and prompt falsehoods. Deeley said, "It opens the door for a lot of mis and disinformation. We really hate that so we’re asking everybody to make sure information comes from a trusted source for starters and be patient."

Deeley, speaking to a government class at Saint Hubert Catholic High School Friday, reminded the 18-year-old students they have until Monday at midnight to register to vote. Most had.

Earlier in the day, City Commissioner Omar Sabir stood in the Eastern State Penitentiary to remind residents convicted of felonies and released from prison they may vote. He said, "If you have been convicted of a felony you are still eligible to vote. People have been lying to you. You’ve been targets of misinformation, disinformation, for decades."

Back at to the drop box, Kelly Moran dismisses claims of trouble at the ballot box. Moran said, "I think it’s unfounded. I don’t think any of the concerns have any basis. I think it’s safe and effective and we should have faith in our voting institutions."