Package thieves possibly using USPS mail keys leave Fishtown residents fed up

A property manager of a Fishtown apartment building says video captured two thieves breaking in and stealing residents' packages. Residents are frustrated and want it to stop.

The property manager told FOX 29 News he was astonished when he saw two package thieves bypass the electronic security at the front door at 6 a.m. Thursday.

The unique thing about it was how they broke in.

"They were using a United States Postal Service mail key which unlocks a lot of different units in the area so that the post service workers can deliver the mail," said Jordan Leibowitz, property manager.

Veteran detectives who saw the video say it looks like these two are "well practiced at this and have done it before."

They enter with backpacks and empty bags, and are out in under two minutes, dragging full bags of packages they picked out off the shelves of the delivery drop-off room within the secure area.

"If this happens to us, I'm sure it's happening to other buildings in the area," said Leibowitz.

"I work for the government and sometimes I get sent sensitive information. People like that, they can take some very sensitive stuff. It's not good for multiple reasons obviously," said resident Daniel Orsino.

"I was pretty shocked. I don't know how easy or hard it is to get your hands on one of those mail keys. I was under the impression only postal workers had them. And these things unlock countless units in the area so they can go about their route. So, I was shocked they had one in their possession," Leibowitz added.

"I can't imagine this is the first building they've hit. They kind of knew exactly what to do."

FOX 29 News reached out to the United States Postal Inspection Service and hasn't heard back yet.

"We had medications stolen from a tenant. Another girl, it's her birthday, and she ordered clothes to go out, and that was all stolen. I keep having more tenants reach out to me and so the more tenants realize they have something missing on this theft, we're figuring out how much was actually stolen," Leibowitz stated.

"No matter what we do, it feels like they're going to have the upper hand as long as they have the key to get in," he continued.

"We had a Philly police officer come out. He was great, super helpful. He wrote us a report for one of our tenants."

For now, everyone here is worried about getting anything delivered.

"I don't want anything sent to my house, not even a letter or even junk mail at this point," a resident expressed.

"What would really be ideal is if they came out and changed this to a new box and a new key," Leibowitz concluded.