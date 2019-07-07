Palmer Twp. police seek information on location of 80-year-old homicide suspect

article

Police in Palmer Township, Pennsylvania are seeking information on the location of a homicide suspect.

Officials from the Northampton County locale say they are working with the Northampton District Attorney’s Office and the office of the Northampton Coroner to resolve a homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Old Orchard Drive.

Investigators say they are seeking information on the whereabouts of 80-year-old Edgar Himel. They identify Himel as a suspect in the homicide.

Himel is said to be 5’11” with brown eyes and sports a moustache. Himel is bald.

He is known to be driving a 2019 dark green Nissan Rogue with Pennsylvania tags GHV-051.

Authorities say Himel is considered armed and dangerous. Police urge anyone who sees Himel to call 911 immediately.