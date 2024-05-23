Papal cross in Wynnewood to be restored, relocated to Malvern

The papal cross on the grounds of St. Charles Borromeo Seminary is on the move.

Crews spent Thursday morning removing the cross that has stood at the intersection of City and Lancaster avenues since 1979.

MORE HEADLINES:

Before that, it was the backdrop for Pope John Paul II’s second mass on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The seminary has been sold and the cross will now move to the grounds of the Malvern Retreat House where it will be restored and displayed once again.