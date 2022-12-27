Parents of Everett Beauregard memorialize son with ribbons as police search for killer

The parents of a former Temple University student who was shot to death near his West Philadelphia apartment memorialized their slain son three months after his death.

"We miss Everett more and more each day, and are constantly reminded that we will go on into the future without him," Leslie Beauregard said.

Authorities say Everett Beauregard, 23, was gunned down around the corner from his apartment next Drexel University in late-September. Beauregard had just got off a SEPTA train near 34th and Market Streets when police say a gunman walked past him and opened fire.

Beauregard was struck one time in the back of the neck, severing his spinal cord, according to police. Video shared by police shows the gunman run away after Beauregard the shooting and fire at least one more time.

"The thing that I wake up in the morning thinking is that I have to go another day without, you know, being able to text Everett or I have the rest of my life that I have to live without him," Lesile said.

The heartbroken parents tied ribbons on 35th Street Tuesday in the exact spot where Everett was gunned down, just around the corner from an apartment Leslie described as "the apartment of his dreams."

Police are still working to find Everett's killer, shown on surveillance video wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt during the time of the shooting. The City is also offering $20,000 for information that leads to the arrest or conviction of the individual involved.

"If he did this to somebody for no reason, he’s a ticking time bomb and we just want to stop that from going off," Everett's father Eric Beauregard said.