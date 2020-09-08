Parents, students adjust to new ways of learning amid COVID-19 pandemic

Parents and students are adjusting to the start of the school year whether it is online or in the classroom.

"I think he was very excited he actually woke up earlier than he usually would," Kaman Lau said.

For some there was in-person learning but for most, including Lau’s second grade son it was remote.

"Thankfully, it went very well. The teacher tried to keep the kids engaged," Lau said.

Technology takes some patience and the new pandemic protocols takes some adjusting. In many schools, teachers are required to wear masks even if they’re the only ones in the classroom.

That’s the case in Cherry Hill. A spokeswoman confirmed citing the governor’s guidelines as well as their own.

For many it’s one more hurdle, Diana Acuna, of Barrington, a witness as she supervised her little sister’s first day back.

"She did okay. I know it's a lot different not seeing her friends and everything. I know she was her friends in between classes to see how they were doing, but it's just a lot to get used to."

