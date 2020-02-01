'Parker Looks Up': Book captures viral moment with Michelle Obama portrait

A visit to the Smithsonian Portrait Gallery changed Parker Curry's life forever.

When 2-year-old Parker Curry came face-to-face with Amy Sherald’s portrait of former first lady Michelle Obama, she saw a queen. A fellow museum-goer snapped a photo of Parker staring up in awe. The rest was history.

"Parker was in front on the portrait, and I really wanted her to turn around so I could get a picture with her, and she genuinely, honestly would not turn around," said her mother, Jessica Curry, per CNN. "She was uncooperative with me because she was just so focused on the portrait and studying it, and she was just so fascinated."

Sherald, the artist who painted the portrait, posted the photo of Parker on her Instagram.

"Feeling all the feels. When I look at this picture I think back to my first field trip in elementary school to a museum," Sherald wrote. "I had only seen paintings in encyclopedias up to that point in my life."

The cover of "Parker Looks Up: An Extraordinary Moment," captures the viral moment that started it all. (Photos by Ben Hines/Simon & Schuster, Inc)

Parker and Jessica Curry are now New York Times bestselling authors. (Photos by Jessica Curry and Christa Houser/CALH Photography)

The viral moment reminded many of the importance of representation.

Now, Parker is sharing her story in her first book, “Parker Looks Up.”

Parker and her mother, Jessica, joined Good Day Weekend on Saturday to discuss the extraordinary moment.

Those interested in purchasing the book can do so here.

