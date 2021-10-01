Parkway Northwest High School to close for 10 days amid COVID-19 spike

article

Students at Parkway Northwest High School will learn remotely for a week after multiple COVID-19 cases forced the school to closes its building on Friday.

In a letter to families, school officials said the Philadelphia Department of Public Health determined that Parkway North should close its building until Oct. 11 due to "multiple positive cases of COVID-19."

MORE CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES

The school did not specify how many positives cases were found among students and staff, but said that anyone who shared a classroom with an infected person will be contacted with instructions to quarantine.

All students are expected to participate in online learning, regardless of their quarantine status.

The school said it will have the building deep cleaned and disinfected before it reopens to students and staff on the 12th.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter