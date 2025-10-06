Partial church collapse in Philadelphia leaves neighbors displaced

The Brief Authorities say no one was inside a Philadelphia church when the second floor collapsed on Sunday night. Investigators do not know what caused the building to collapse at this time. At least seven people who live in attached rowhome were helped find temporary shelter by the Red Cross.



Investigators in Philadelphia are still trying to learn what caused the second floor of a Philadelphia church to collapse on Sunday night.

No one was hurt in the partial collapse, but at least a half dozen people who live in the attached rowhome were displaced.

What we know:

Authorities say no one was inside the Greater Fellowship Baptist Church on Sunday night when the second floor of the building partially collapsed.

The church, located on the 5500 block of Woodland Avenue in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section, is recognized as a pillar in the community.

The second floor of a Philadelphia church partially collapsed on Sunday, leaving residents in attached homes displaced.

The partial collapse left a gaping hole in the side and roof of the two-story building.

Officials are now planning to have the church demolished.

What's next:

A stretch of Woodland Avenue that runs in front of the church remained closed on Monday morning.

The Philadelphia Department of License and Inspection and other agencies are continuing to work to learn what caused the collapse.