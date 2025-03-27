Partial solar eclipse: Will it be visible in the Philadelphia area this weekend?

The Brief A partial solar eclipse will make its way across the early morning sky this Saturday. It will appear as "Devil's Horns" as the moon passes in front of the sun. Here's how much the Philadelphia area will be able to see:



A partial solar eclipse dubbed the "Devil's Horns" will be visible across the United States this weekend, but how much will the Philadelphia area be able to see?

What we know:

The moon will cast its shadow on the sun as it begins to rise on Saturday, displaying a dazzling sight for early morning risers.

Thepartial solar eclipse will create horn-like arcs of light, which will give the impression of Lucifier's horn in the sky.

Will it be visible in Philadelphia?

Viewers in Boston will see more than 40 percent of the partial eclipse, while New Yorkers will catch a 20 percent glimpse.

Those numbers decrease for un in the Philadelphia area, where the eclipse will only be 12 percent visible.

When can you watch?

In Philadelphia, the partial eclipse will begin at 6:49 a.m. and end at 7:03 a.m.

It will reach maximum coverage at 6:51 a.m.

What is a partial solar eclipse?

NASA describes a partial solar eclipse as a "type of eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth but the Sun, Moon, and Earth are not perfectly lined up. The Moon will block only part of the Sun, causing the Sun to appear like a crescent or like a piece has been taken out of it."

Eclipse safety

Officials say it is never safe to look directly at a partial solar eclipse without proper eye protection.

Viewers should use safe solar viewing glasses or a safe handheld solar viewer.