Parts of I-95 shut down after tractor-trailer overturns in Delaware County

A multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing major traffic delays in Delaware County Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

A tractor-trailer completely overturned, blocking all southbound lanes on I-95 at mile-marker 2 in Upper Chichester.

Two other vehicles were also involved in the collision, but ended up in the median.

SKYFOX was live over the scene as crews responded and traffic started piling up on the busy roadway.

Officials say those involved suffered minor injuries, and are being treated at a local hospital.

Parts of I-95 are expected to be shut down for several hours as crews clear the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to release further details about what caused the crash, or how many people were treated for their injuries.