Passengers stabbed after fight erupts on SEPTA bus in South Philly

The Brief A double stabbing unfolded onboard a SEPTA bus early Wednesday morning. It stemmed from a fight between two passengers. SEPTA police say a person was taken into custody.



An altercation onboard a SEPTA bus escalated into a double stabbing in South Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Two men were riding a Route 4 bus when a fight broke out near the intersection of Broad and Bigler streets around 2 a.m.

Police say one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the other in the hands.

One man was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, while the other was evaluated at the scene.

SEPTA police say one passenger was taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any details about what caused the initial fight.

Any charges have also yet to be announced.