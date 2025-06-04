Passengers stabbed after fight erupts on SEPTA bus in South Philly
PHILADELPHIA - An altercation onboard a SEPTA bus escalated into a double stabbing in South Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.
What we know:
Two men were riding a Route 4 bus when a fight broke out near the intersection of Broad and Bigler streets around 2 a.m.
Police say one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the other in the hands.
One man was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, while the other was evaluated at the scene.
SEPTA police say one passenger was taken into custody.
What we don't know:
Police have not released any details about what caused the initial fight.
Any charges have also yet to be announced.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by SEPTA police and Philadelphia police.