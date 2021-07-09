Pastor charged with sex abuse of West Chester first-grader more than a decade ago

article

A former West Chester, Pennsylvania school teacher has been charged after authorities say he sexually abused a first-grader more than a decade ago.

On Thursday, the Chester County District Attorney's Office and West Goshen Township Police announced the arrest of 63-year-old Randy Boston.

Boston, a Shickshinny, Pennsylvania resident, has been charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and related charges.

Authorities say Boston sexually abused the young victim when he worked at West Chester Christian School during the 2007-2008 school year. Boston worked at the school from 1979 to 2008.

An investigation was launched when the victim, now an adult, came forward in June, alleging he was abused as many three times by Boston.

Boston was taken into police custody on Wednesday.

