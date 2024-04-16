Expand / Collapse search

Patio fire forces residents to evacuate from Center City apartments

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  April 16, 2024 7:47am EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Patio catches fire at Center City apartment

Residents of a Center City apartment were forced to evacuate after a fire erupted on a patio Tuesday morning.

PHILADELPHIA - Dozens of Center City residents got a terrifying wake-up call when they awoke to fire alarms early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded to 21st and Chestnut streets around 2:30 a.m. 

MORE HEADLINES:

Officials say mulch caught fire on a fifth-floor patio.

Residents were forced to evacuate as crews extinguished the flames.

No injuries were reported, and officials have yet to say how the mulch fire started.