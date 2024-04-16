Patio fire forces residents to evacuate from Center City apartments
PHILADELPHIA - Dozens of Center City residents got a terrifying wake-up call when they awoke to fire alarms early Tuesday morning.
Fire crews responded to 21st and Chestnut streets around 2:30 a.m.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Teen babysitter shot as children slept feet away in East Mount Airy apartment: police
- Philadelphia shooting: Passenger fires at driver while stopped at red light
- Delco volunteer firefighter charged with arson after admitting to setting car on fire next door to his home
Officials say mulch caught fire on a fifth-floor patio.
Residents were forced to evacuate as crews extinguished the flames.
No injuries were reported, and officials have yet to say how the mulch fire started.