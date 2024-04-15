Philadelphia shooting: Passenger fires at driver while stopped at red light

Shocking video shared by police in Philadelphia shows a passenger exit his car and open fire at a driver while stopped at a red light.

Investigators say the terrifying encounter happened last Friday night at the intersection of Old York Road and Cheltenham Avenue.

Footage from the victim's dashboard camera shows a man exit the passenger's side of a black Nissan Murano while stopped at a red light.

The unknown suspect then points a gun at the driver as he approaches his vehicle, then sprints back to the Nissan while firing at least two shots.

The suspect's vehicle speeds through the intersection just after the light turned green, while the victim's vehicle remained stopped.

Officers responded to the 7100 block of Old York Road and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

He was taken to a local hospital and placed in critical condition.

Investigators hope the public can help them identify the alleged shooter, who they described as a heavyset Black man with a full beard and large glasses.

They are also looking for the driver of the Nissan, who never exited the vehicle during the confrontation.