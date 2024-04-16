Teen babysitter shot as children slept feet away in East Mount Airy apartment: police

A knock at the door turned a night of babysitting into moments of terror for a 16-year-old and two young children overnight in East Mount Airy.

Officers arrived to find a teenager shot in the stomach and arm inside a family member's apartment on the 200 block of Cliveden Street.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.

Police say the 16-year-old was babysitting two girls, ages 5 and 7, when he heard a knock at the door and at least six shots were fired.

Bullet holes were found in the wall right where both girls were were fast asleep on a couch.

"We’re very, very lucky that those two children were not struck by gunfire," Chief Small said.

Another teenager was also in the apartment at the time, but they were also not injured.

Police say a motive and suspect description are still unknown, but hope surveillance cameras inside and outside the complex will help gather some evidence.