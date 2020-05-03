Patrol vehicle strikes, injures 2 girls on NJ beach; charge filed

Authorities say a beach patrol vehicle driver is facing a reckless driving charge after striking two Pennsylvania girls who were lying on a New Jersey beach.

Ship Bottom police say the 14-year-old Fleetwood, Pennsylvania girl and the 15-year-old Leestwood, Pennsylvania girl were reported struck shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday.

RELATED COVERAGE: CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

Police say the girls were airlifted to Jersey Shore Medical Center where they were treated and later released to their families.

Authorities identified the driver of the beach patrol vehicle as John Purdon, 22, of Barnegat, NJ.

Ship Bottom's beaches are closed to non-residents due to the coronavirus pandemic, and residents and property owners are only allowed on the beach for walking or jogging. “Disaster reentry" placards issued to residents and property owners must be ready to show authorities when asked.

Police haven't said if the girls had a placard.

Advertisement

RELATED COVERAGE:

NJ man intentionally removes mask, repeatedly coughs on police officers

Pa. fugitive, homicide suspect arrested on newly-reopened Florida beach

2 arrested after threatening to shoot UPS worker over missing package in NJ

32-year-old woman missing from Olney for 10 days

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.