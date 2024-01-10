PECO working to restore 14k power outages with majority in Chester, Delaware counties

Delaware County residents are hoping to gain their power back Wednesday night after the area was hit hard by Tuesday’s storm.

A PECO Command Center was set up in Delaware County for residents impacted and though electricity is already back for many, it could be days before power is back for others.

The hum of a gas generator and the smell of apple spice candles filled the air at the Miller home in Thornbury Wednesday night.

Good news is they got through the storm, but for some reason their power went out this afternoon.

The family, including 11-year-old Bobby, is bracing for a long night ahead.

PECO says power in their neighborhood may not be restored until late Wednesday.

"He is so bored," said Bob Miller, Thornbury Township. "That he is laying on the couch in there…just making noise saying I'm bored so he’s bored and there’s nothing I can do about it."

The 11-year-old says the worst part about losing power is "no video games and TV."

The Millers are one of hundreds of thousands who lost power across the region.

Utility lines and trees are still down across the area Wednesday night.

Crews from out-of-state were mobilizing at the PECO Mobile Command Center in Glen Mills with a constant dispatch of crews picking up new transformers.

PECO says damage is so widespread some customers may be without power until the weekend.

"The outages that will continue into Saturday are outages are with a lot of damage that are impacting a small amount of customers in some cases a lot of damage that’s impacting just one customer"

Back on Judith Lane just as the Miller family was preparing for their night under candlelight and no video games, a small miracle occurred.

FOX 29 was there when the power came back on to the entire neighborhood.

"It was good luck you were here I can’t believe it. They said 11 o’clock so it came on early this is great," said Miller.

According to PECO’s outage map, as of 11 p.m. Wednesday night, there are currently 14,000 outages. A majority of those outages are in Delaware County and to make matters worse, another storm is brewing and has already been forecasted for the upcoming weekend.