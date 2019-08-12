Pedestrian killed, driver sought after hit-and-run in Bensalem

article

Police in Bensalem are investigating a man’s death after they say he was struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday morning.

Police responded to the scene along Hulmeville Road where they found the victim unresponsive around 6 a.m.

Neighbors tell FOX 29 they heard a noise in the middle of the night but had not come out to check, and the victim’s body was later discovered by a jogger.

Police believe the victim was walking along the road when he was struck. Investigators are hoping nearby surveillance cameras may provide a description of the striking vehicle, along with pieces of the vehicle that were discovered at the scene.