Pedestrian struck and killed by SEPTA train while walking on tracks: police
PHILADELPHIA - A crash involving a SEPTA train ended with the death of a 66-year-old man Thursday night.
Police say the Chestnut Hill East Regional Rail train struck a pedestrian walking on train tracks near 21st and Madison streets around 7:30 p.m.
The fatal crash happened in the bend of the overpass, according to authorities.
Police say the train conductor stopped the train, and remained on scene as first responders arrived.
The pedestrian, identified as James L. Williams, was pronounced by medics
An investigation is still underway.