Philadelphia community impacted by looting gathers to discuss better ways to address social unrest

A community impacted by looting in Philadelphia came together Thursday to discuss its impact on local businesses and ways to better address social unrest.

Over a dozen residents attended the meeting organized by the Blackwell Cultural Alliance, a group that routinely holds gatherings on building safe communities.

Thursday night's meeting focused on looting that erupted Tuesday night in Center City and other parts of Philadelphia that left some small businesses reeling.

"I'm not surprised it happened, but I don't think that's a good way to go about it," Jameel Evans said. "There's just no words for it, I'm not going to lie, no words for it."

RELATED COVERAGE

Looting and unrest erupted Tuesday after a Philadelphia judge ruled to dismiss all charges against former officer Mark Dial in the shooting death of Eddie Irizarry.

Irizarry, 27, was fatally shot while sitting inside his car during a traffic stop last month in the city's Kensington section.

Peaceful protests to rebuke the judge's decision gathered outside of City Hall Tuesday night. Police said the looting had "nothing to do" with the protest and Acting Police Commissioner John Stanford later called the looters "criminal opportunists."

While most of Tuesday night's looting took place at big named retail stores in Center City like Lululemon and Footlocker, small businesses along 52nd Street in West Philadelphia were also victimized. Looters struck a local pharmacy where prescription drugs intended for people with health ailments were stolen.

"It's disheartening," Divine Islam said. "Someone's grandma, aunt or child or anything might need the medication."

The Blackwell Cultural Alliance meeting on Thursday documented concerns and solutions during moments of turmoil in the city. They discussed accountability, better monitoring of social media, more community involvement and safe spaces for youth.

"We as a community want somebody to be accountable," Sajda Blackwell said. "We want [the police] to be accountable for killing our young Black and brown babies, and we want our community to be accountable for not tearing down our own communities. Accountable by standing up and fighting back the right way."