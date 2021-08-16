Pedestrian struck on Route 73 in Pennsauken
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. - A person has been hospitalized after they were struck on Route 73 in Pennsauken.
The incident happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. when the pedestrian was struck in the northbound lanes.
Their condition is unknown at this time.
The driver reportedly stayed on the scene.
