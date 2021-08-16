Pedestrian struck on Route 73 in Pennsauken

article

A person has been hospitalized after they were struck on Route 73 in Pennsauken.

The incident happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. when the pedestrian was struck in the northbound lanes.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

The driver reportedly stayed on the scene.

