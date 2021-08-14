Expand / Collapse search

Man shot and killed in gas station parking lot, police say

PHILADELPHIA - A man has been shot and killed in the parking lot of a gas station in West Philadelphia.

The incident happened at approximately 5:09 a.m. on the 5000 block of Wynnefield Avenue. 

Police say a 29-year-old man was shot once in the chest. 

He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 5:43 a.m. 

Police say no weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made. 

