Man shot and killed in gas station parking lot, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - A man has been shot and killed in the parking lot of a gas station in West Philadelphia.
The incident happened at approximately 5:09 a.m. on the 5000 block of Wynnefield Avenue.
Police say a 29-year-old man was shot once in the chest.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 3 killed, 1 injured in overnight shootings across Philadelphia
- 1 man dead, 1 critical after they were both shot multiple times in South Philly
- 14-year-old boy wounded in Strawberry Mansion shooting, police say
- 3 stabbed, 1 killed, overnight in Philadelphia, police say
He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 5:43 a.m.
Police say no weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Advertisement