Man shot and killed in Rite Aid parking lot in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man was shot and killed in the city's Elmwood Park neighborhood in Southwest Philadelphia.
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on South 68th Street and Woodland Avenue in a Rite Aid parking lot.
The man died at the scene.
So far, no arrests have been made. Police are still investigating.
