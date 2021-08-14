Man shot and killed in Rite Aid parking lot in Southwest Philadelphia

A man was shot and killed in the city's Elmwood Park neighborhood in Southwest Philadelphia.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on South 68th Street and Woodland Avenue in a Rite Aid parking lot.

The man died at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made. Police are still investigating.

