Pedrie Wannenburg, former Austin Elite Rugby coach, player killed in Harris County pursuit

A former forwards coach and player for Austin Elite Rugby has died after a suspect fleeing sheriff's deputies struck his vehicle in West Harris County.

41-year-old Pedrie Wannenburg died from his injuries after being airlifted to a hospital, says Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Wannenburg also had two children in the truck, an eight-year-old boy who was airlifted as well, and a ten-year-old girl. The boy had life-threatening injuries and as of Saturday morning, was in critical condition. The girl had no reported injuries.

Authorities say units with the Harris County Sheriff's Office initiated a traffic stop Friday night on a vehicle carrying three juveniles at Greenhouse Road and Little York when the vehicle fled southbound on Greenhouse in excess of 100 miles per hour. The driver lost control of the vehicle, went airborne over the median, and crashed into Wannenburg's truck going northbound on Greenhouse.

The suspect's vehicle then crashed into a second vehicle with four people inside. Two people in that vehicle were taken to the hospital, the other two were uninjured. Sheriff Gonzalez says a fourth vehicle was unable to stop in time and crashed as well.

The suspect driver, who was 16, was transported to the hospital along with his 16-year-old passengers, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and a third driver was also transported to the hospital.

The suspect driver has been charged with felony murder, reckless aggravated assault-serious bodily injury, and three counts of aggravated assault-bodily injury. It is unknown at this time why the deputy initiated the traffic stop or why the driver fled from the deputy.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support Wannenburg's family.

