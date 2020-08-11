Penn not offering most undergraduate housing for fall with majority of courses online

article

The University of Pennsylvania announced on Tuesday they will not be able to accommodate undergraduate students in housing, with limited exceptions for international students and those students dealing with significant housing or personal hardships.

"Unfortunately, COVID-19 continues to spread at an alarming rate across the country, with approximately 2 million new cases reported over just the past month. The progression of the disease is evident in many states from which Penn welcomes thousands of students. The sheer number of students who by Pennsylvania public health recommendation would now upon arrival—or based upon testing or high-risk exposure—need to go into a two-week quarantine is untenable. At the same time, supply chain issues have more severely limited the availability and the turn-around time of COVID testing than medical experts foresaw. Since we last communicated, we learned that our planned pretesting regimen would not be possible. The combination of these factors radically constrains our ability to provide a safe and meaningful on-campus experience for our undergraduates," Penn President Amy Gutmann and Provost Wendell Pritchett along with other school leaders, said.

The majority of instruction for undergraduate students will be online, with very limited exceptions (clinical experiences in nursing, and classes in other undergraduate schools that are essential for students to meet their curricular or pedagogical requirements). Graduate and professional programs will continue to evaluate their own operations.

There will be no physical on-campus activities for the fall semester.

Tuition for the fall semester will be rolled back by 3.9%, freezing tuition at last year’s rate, and the general fee will be reduced for the fall semester by 10%. Housing and dining fees that have been paid by students will be credited or refunded in full, consistent with the methodology used in the spring.

Students who need to apply for on-campus housing exceptions can do so at My Home at Penn.

