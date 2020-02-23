Penn State students raise over $11 million for pediatric cancer patients in annual dance marathon

article

Hundreds of Penn State students have raised almost $11.7 million dollars for pediatric cancer patients in the annual 46-hour dance marathon known as Thon.

The $11,696,942.38 total was announced Sunday afternoon at the conclusion of the Penn State Interfraternity Council/Panhellenic Dance Marathon, billed as the world's largest student-run philanthropy.

Money raised benefits pediatric cancer patients and their families at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

The amount raised this year was more than $1 million over last year's total. Before this year's event, officials said the dance marathon had raised more than $168 million since 1977.

