Pennsylvania 2025 voting guide: When, where and how to vote

Pennsylvania voters will head to the polls in less than two weeks to cast their ballots in both state and local races.

In Philadelphia, all eyes are on the District Attorney's race between incumbent Democrat Larry Krasner and Republican challenger, Pat Dugan. Krasner, who is running for his __ term, is believed to be the odds-on favorite as Philadelphia hasn't elected a Republican District Attorney in 40 years.

Here's everything voters need to know about the upcoming election, and how to participate in it.

The deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania was on October 20, or 15 days before Election Day.

If you are unsure of the status of your voter registration, you can check here.

There are currently three ways Pennsylvania residents can vote in this election:

Voting at a polling location on Election Day Voting early at an in-person polling location Voting by mail

Voting on Election Day

Registered voters are able to vote in-person on Election Day at their assigned polling location.

Polling places are open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here to find out where your assigned polling place is.

Voting by mail

Registered voters in Pennsylvania can request a mail-in ballot to vote in the upcoming election.

The application for a mail-in ballot must be received by your county's election office by Oct. 28.

Mail-in ballots must be returned to your county's election office before polls close on Election Day.

With less than two weeks to go until Election Day, there are still some important upcoming dates.

Oct. 28 – Last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot

Nov. 4 – Last day for county election office to receive completed mail-in and civilian absentee ballots (must be received by 8:00 P.M.)

Nov. 4 – Election Day

Philadelphia District Attorney

Election Day in Philadelphia will be highlighted by the District Attorney's race between incumbent Larry Krasner and Republican challenger Pat Dugan.

Krasner, 64, is considered the heavy favorite to secure his third term as Philadelphia's top prosecutor.

The last time Philadelphia elected a Republican district attorney was in 1985 when Ronald D. Castille was elected.

Pennsylvania Supreme Court retention vote

Pennsylvania voters will decide if three of the state's Democratic Supreme Court judges will maintain their seats.

The three justices — Christine Donohue, Kevin Dougherty and David Wecht — are backed by the Democratic Party in their bids for retention. A new term is 10 years, although Donohue must retire in 2027 when she turns the mandated retirement age of 75.

Should all three lose, their seats would become vacant in January and leave the court deadlocked with a 2-2 partisan split until voters fill the open seats in 2027 — unless Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and the state Senate can agree on temporary fill-in appointees.