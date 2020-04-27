Pennsylvania announces 58,698 cases of COVID-19; 3,943 deaths

Pennsylvania's confirmed cases of the coronavirus reached 58,698 confirmed cases, with 3,943 confirmed deaths as of Wednesday morning.

The rise in cases is attributed to 707 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 137 new deaths in the state. The sharp increase in fatalities is due to previously unreported deaths over the last several weeks, health officials say.

The numbers of new infections and deaths have been trending down, prompting Gov. Tom Wolf to allow construction work statewide to resume and golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips and privately owned campgrounds to reopen. On Friday, he plans to lift his stay-at-home order and allow some retail shops to reopen in the least impacted parts of the state.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state's confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. There is no data on how many people have recovered.

A county-by-county breakdown of cases to-date is below.

___

Advertisement

CASES

Below is a breakdown of the cases by county:

– Adams County: 169 including 5 deaths

– Allegheny County: 1,545, including 139 deaths

– Armstrong County: 56, including 5 death

– Beaver County: 509, including 78 deaths

– Bedford County: 29, including 1 death

– Berks County: 3,485, including 179 deaths

– Blair County: 31

– Bradford County: 39, including 2 death

– Bucks County: 4,166, including 373 deaths

– Butler County: 197, including 6 deaths

– Cambria County: 45, including 1 death

– Cameron County: 2

– Carbon County: 205, including 17 deaths

– Centre County: 126, including 4 death

– Chester County: 1,955, including 197 deaths

– Clarion County: 24; including 1 death

– Clearfield County: 31

– Clinton County: 41

– Columbia County: 330, including 28 deaths

– Crawford County: 21

– Cumberland County: 463, including 35 deaths

– Dauphin County: 871, including 39 deaths

-- Delaware County: 5,157, including 419 deaths

– Elk County: 6, including 1 death

– Erie County: 125, including 2 deaths

– Fayette County: 85, including 4 deaths

– Forest County: 7

– Franklin County: 545, including 13 deaths

– Fulton County: 8

– Greene County: 27; including 1 death

– Huntingdon County: 197

– Indiana County: 78, including 5 deaths

– Jefferson County: 7

– Juniata County: 94, including 1 death

– Lackawanna County: 1,232, including 128 deaths

– Lancaster County: 2,325, including 172 deaths

– Lawrence County: 71, including 7 deaths

– Lebanon County: 849, including 19 deaths

– Lehigh County: 3,318, including 129 deaths

– Luzerne County: 2,467, including 123 deaths

– Lycoming County: 139, including 7 deaths

– Mckean County: 8, including 1 death

– Mercer County: 78, including 2 death

– Mifflin County: 53

– Monroe County: 1,228, including 65 deaths

– Montgomery County: 5,513, including 556 deaths

– Montour County: 50

– Northampton County: 2,518 including 162 deaths

– Northumberland County: 128

– Perry County: 35, including 1 death

– Philadelphia County: 18,537, including 908 deaths (statistics from City of Philadelphia)

– Pike County: 451, including 21 deaths

– Potter County: 4

– Schuylkill County: 478, including 14 deaths

– Snyder County: 33, including 1 death

– Somerset County: 32, including 1 death

– Sullivan County: 1

– Susquehanna County: 81, including 13 death

– Tioga County: 16, including 1 death

– Union County: 42, including 1 death

– Venango County: 7

– Warren County: 2

– Washington County: 127, including 4 death

– Wayne County: 107, including 5 deaths

– Westmoreland County: 419, including 32 deaths

– Wyoming County: 31, including 4 deaths

– York County: 803, including 14 deaths

PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia officials announced 224 new cases of coronavirus bringing the city's total to 18,537 as of Monday. The city also reported 15 new deaths.

While the daily count has remained low over the past few days, city officials made it clear that some labs do not report results over the weekend, and the city has not yet received all backlogged results.

Nursing homes within city limits have accounted for 53% of the city's deaths, with 385 total deaths.

Health officials noted a decline in number of cases in nursing home residents.

The city is also reporting 7 inmates inside the city's jail are being treated for COVID-19.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley stated last week that the city has seen a drop in daily case counts and attributed the good news to social distancing.

Officials had planned to shut down Philadelphia's emergency field hospital, located at The Liacouras Center at Temple University.

“Early next week, if things look good, we will stop admissions,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said Wednesday.

Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call the city's free 24/7 helpline at 1-800-722-7112.

Residents can also text the keyword COVIDPHL to 888-777 to receive updates through ReadyPhiladelphia, the city's mass communication system.

The city also continues to operate more than 80 student meal sites.

Philadelphia residents who have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak have access to free food boxes through community food sites.

Residents can pick up a box of food on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at sites throughout the city. One box is limited per household. Residents do not need to present an ID or proof of income for eligibility.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (Office of Gov. Tom Wolf)

REOPENING PENNSYLVANIA

Gov. Tom Wolf says Pennsylvania will look to begin gradually reopen its economy on May 8 using a "regional, sector-based approach" and a modeling tool that will help public officials decide when it's safe, according to his plan.

Wolf announced Friday that 24 counties across the state will move to phase two of his administration's coronavirus reopening plan next week.

Beginning on May 8th, stay-at-home orders will be lifted in the following counties: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, and Warren.

Moving from the Red Phase to the Yellow Phase means in-person retail can begin again, with delivery and pick-up still preferred. Restaurants and bars, however, are still limited to delivery and curbside service.

Health and wellness centers, gyms, spas, movie theaters and casinos are among the businesses that will remain closed under the Yellow Zone guidelines.

“Over the past two months, Pennsylvanians in every corner of our commonwealth have acted collectively to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Wolf said.

RELATED COVERAGE:

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Wolf says Philadelphia will not be ready to open in early May

Wolf orders shutdown of all non-essential businesses in Pennsylvania

How to spot the difference between the flu and coronavirus

CDC’s ‘flatten the curve’ graphic shows why social distancing is necessary

Wolf has cautioned that a declining case count is just one factor that officials will consider in deciding whether a region of the state is ready to begin emerging from the pandemic. The availability of diagnostic testing, the capacity of the health care system and the ability to quickly identify and contain flareups through what’s known as contact tracing will also play a role

Wolf’s reopening plan divides counties into six geographic regions, where shutdown rules may be relaxed once fewer than one person in 2,000 has been infected over the past two weeks..

Twitter: @GovernorTomWolf

Meanwhile, Philadelphia, and some of the surrounding counties, are not among the areas eligible for an early May reopening.

On Monday, Wolf announced the reopening of limited outdoor activities starting on Friday, May 1.

Come Friday, golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips, and privately owned campgrounds may reopen statewide but are required to follow life-sustaining business guidance.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT COVID-19

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority who have been infected with the virus have recovered.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Where to access free food in Philadelphia during COVID-19 pandemic

Wolf expands stay-at-home order to all of Pennsylvania

What you can do and can't do under stay-at-home orders in NJ, Pa., Del. during COVID-19 pandemic

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

The Centers for Disease Control has tripled the number of symptoms that could be indicators of coronavirus.

New symptoms include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

STATE TAX RELIEF

The Wolf administration said it’s easing up on tax enforcement during the pandemic.

The Department of Revenue said it will pause payments on existing payment plans on request; offer flexible terms for new payment plans; suspend or reduce automatic enforcement of liens, wage garnishments and use of private collection agencies; and take other steps to offer relief to individual and business taxpayers.

The measures will last through at least July 15, the agency said Wednesday.

The Department of Revenue previously extended the deadline for taxpayers to file their 2019 Pennsylvania personal income tax returns from April 15 to July 15.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.