Pennsylvania ballots can't be tossed out over voter signature, court says

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court is prohibiting counties from rejecting ballots because the voter’s signature on it may not resemble their signature on their registration form.

Two Republican justices joined five Democratic justices in Friday's decision, which addresses a key concern surrounding an avalanche of mail-in ballots in the presidential battleground state.

The verdict was a victory for the state’s top election official, Kathy Boockvar, a Democrat who had asked the court to back her up in a legal dispute with President Donald Trump’s campaign and Republican lawmakers.

Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are locked in a battle to win Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro released the following statement after the ruling was announced Friday:

“Another win for voters in the Pennsylvania Supreme Court today: mail in ballots cannot be rejected based upon signature analysis. Voters who use a mail-in ballot have their identity verified in the initial application, often using a drivers’ license number. Pennsylvania’s voter identification system is safe and secure. We are protecting every eligible vote and ensuring each is counted. Make your plan to vote and we will keep doing our work to make sure your voice is heard."

