Pennsylvania congressman slams Trump's White House invite to Kansas City Chiefs

A Pennsylvania congressman slammed President Donald Trump for inviting the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House after their Super Bowl loss to the Eagles.

Trump said the Chiefs invite was extended because they were unable to attend the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl LIV victory in 2020 due to COVID.

Boyle, in a statement shared Tuesday, called out Trump's support for Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX and called the recent invite "a fake celebration to cope."

What we know:

Pennsylvania Congressman Brendan Boyle called the invite a "full-blown White House participation trophy" in a statement shared on Tuesday.

"Let’s be real: Trump backed the Chiefs this year, they lost badly to the Eagles, and now he’s throwing a fake celebration to cope," Boyle, 48, said in a statement.

The Philadelphia Eagles will travel to the White House April 28.

"The Eagles crushed the Chiefs," Boyle continued. "No stunt or staged photo op will change that."

What's next:

It remains to be seen if the Kansas City Chiefs will accept the president's invitation to the White House.

The Eagles, meanwhile, will visit the nation's capitol on April 28.