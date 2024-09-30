Pennsylvania, Delaware are home to top haunted attractions for Halloween: study
PHILADELPHIA - Spooky season is officially here, and a good scare is lurking around some very local corners!
Several locations across Delaware and Pennsylvania, including one right here in Philadelphia, were named "Top Haunts" for the 2024 Halloween season:
- Field of Screams: Mountville, Pennsylvania
- Frightland: Middletown, Delaware
- Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary: Philadelphia
- Haunted Hollow: Rockwood, Pennsylvania
- Hundred-Acres Manor Haunted Attraction: Pittsburgh
- Pennhurst Asylum: Spring City, Pennsylvania
- Reaper's Revenge: Scranton, Pennsylvania
- Shocktoberfest: Reading, Pennsylvania
The frighteningly good award was bestowed by the "voice of the haunted attraction industry" - the Haunted Attraction Association.
To be designated a "Top Haunt," each attraction must deliver some of the best scares in the business, and hold the highest standards for safety and operations.
Have you visited any of these local haunts? Do they deserve the spot?