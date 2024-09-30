Pennsylvania, Delaware are home to top haunted attractions for Halloween: study

article

Spooky season is officially here, and a good scare is lurking around some very local corners!

Several locations across Delaware and Pennsylvania, including one right here in Philadelphia, were named "Top Haunts" for the 2024 Halloween season:

Field of Screams: Mountville, Pennsylvania

Frightland: Middletown, Delaware

Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary: Philadelphia

Haunted Hollow: Rockwood, Pennsylvania

Hundred-Acres Manor Haunted Attraction: Pittsburgh

Pennhurst Asylum: Spring City, Pennsylvania

Reaper's Revenge: Scranton, Pennsylvania

Shocktoberfest: Reading, Pennsylvania

The frighteningly good award was bestowed by the "voice of the haunted attraction industry" - the Haunted Attraction Association.

To be designated a "Top Haunt," each attraction must deliver some of the best scares in the business, and hold the highest standards for safety and operations.

Have you visited any of these local haunts? Do they deserve the spot?