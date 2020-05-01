Pennsylvania extends expiration date for drivers licenses, learners permits, photo IDs

article

Pennsylvania drivers licenses, learners permits, and state ID cards set to expire in May will be honored through June, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The expiration date was originally extended in late March, but due to the increased uncertainty of coronavirus the department now says documents scheduled to expire from March 16 to May 31 will be valid until Jun. 30.

Drivers license centers and photo license centers will remain closed until further notice.

PennDOT reminds residents that licenses, photo IDs, and vehicle registrations can be renewed on the Department of Motor Vehicle's website for free. Other driver and vehicle services are also available.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP