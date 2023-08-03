Pennsylvania fishing authorities issue warning about invasive Northern Snakeheads

article

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) warned anglers in Pennsylvania who catch Northern Snakeheads to report and dispose of the invasive species of fish on Wednesday.

The advisory comes in response to the recent first recorded captures of Northern Snakeheads in the lower Susquehanna River’s Conowingo Reservoir by anglers and biologists.

The PFBC says it has been monitoring the Susquehanna River for Northern Snakeheads since a group of 21 fish was seen in May 2020, and that the possibility of them reproducing is concerning.

According to PFBC officials, the species may harm the natural balance of Pennsylvania’s aquatic ecosystems.

"Northern Snakeheads are voracious predators and may cause declines in important sport fisheries, such as bass and panfish, and may inhibit recovery efforts for species of conservation concern in the region such as American Shad and Chesapeake Logperch," said Sean Hartzell, PFBC Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator.

Due to laws prohibiting the possession, transportation and importation of live snakeheads, the PFBC advises anglers who catch them to kill them onsite.

Authorities say Northern Snakeheads are desirable to eat, and that their carcasses should otherwise be disposed of in the trash or used as garden fertilizer.