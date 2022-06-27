Pennsylvania governor's race could be heavily influenced by Roe v. Wade reversal

Two candidates vying for governor in Pennsylvania stand on opposite sides of the Supreme Court's controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In mere months, voters will select a new governor after eight years of democratic control under Tom Wolf. With the GOP controlling the state's legislature, some worry if abortion will be limited or banned if Republican Doug Mastriano takes down Democratic challenger Josh Shapiro.

In Harrisburg, state house Democrats filled a Capitol staircase Monday as they argued abortion in Pennsylvania remains safe and legal. Abortion in the Commonwealth is legal up to the 24th week of pregnancy.

MORE HEADLINES

In a late morning press conference, Democrats said they expect to see women from Ohio and West Virginia, where abortion is restricted, coming to Pennsylvania for abortion care.

"Pennsylvania is a safe space—a safe state for you to come for a legal and safe abortion," Rep. Morgan Cephas, a Democrat of West Philadelphia, said.

Shaprio, Pennsylvania's sitting Attorney General who ran unopposed for the state's democratic gubernatorial ticket, spoke at a pro-abortion rally in Philadelphia asserting that "abortion is healthcare" and he will defend it if elected.

Shapiro's opponent, Trump-backed Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano, opposes abortion and wants it banned with no exception.

At the Capitol, Senate Republicans and Democrats are divided over a Republican plan to amend the Pennsylvania Constitution. Democrats charge the amendment will ban abortion in the Commonwealth, while Republicans argue the amendment will simply end the use of taxpayer money to pay for abortion.