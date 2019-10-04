Pennsylvania health officials confirm first vaping-related death in state

The Pennsylvania Dept. of Health confirmed Friday the state's first vaping-related death and reported several lung injuries across the state relating to the use of e-cigarettes.

Pennsylvania health officials have now reported nine cases of lung illness caused by vaping to the CDC, and are investigating 63 suspected cases. The patients in all cases have suffered serious lung injuries and most have been hospitalized, according to the department.

"We do not yet know what is making people sick, and whether the illnesses are related to products being used, or potentially the delivery of those products," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "I strongly urge everyone who is vaping illegally bought products, in particular those with THC, to stop."

State health officials say signs and symptoms of a potential lung injury associated with vaping are as follows:

- Cough

- Shortness of breath

- Chest pain

- Nausea or vomiting

Advertisement

- Diarrhea

- Fatigue

- Fever

- Weight loss

The health department reminds citizens of the misconceptions commonly held about e-cigarette water vapor. The department says the "water vapor" is actually aerosol that can contain harmful substances including nicotine and ultrafine particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs. Some of these substances, the department say, are believed to casue cancer.