Police: Pennsylvania Hospital doctor stabbed multiple times by patient

Police say a Pennsylvania Hospital doctor was stabbed by a patient multiple times.

It happened on the 800 block of Spruce Street Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the female doctor was treating the patient when she was stabbed in the face and head. She is currently in stable condition.

An arrest has been made and a weapon has been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

