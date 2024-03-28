Pennsylvania House passes bill to make Hershey Kisses the state candy

A bill that advanced through Pennsylvania's State House on Wednesday would make Hershey's Kisses the state's official candy.

The bill passed the House with bipartisan support and is now on its way to Pennsylvania's Senate.

The effort was started by students in Bucks County after previous efforts to make the confectionery classic Pennsylvania's state candy failed.

Hershey's Kisses were first made by the Hershey Chocolate Company in 1907. The company estimates it makes around 70M kisses a day.